ANC announces new leadership within party committees

PRETORIA - The African National Congress’ national executive committee (NEC) has finalised appointments for its leaders, with former spokesperson Zizi Kodwa now responsible for monitoring and evaluation in the office of the President and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma now chairing the subcommittee on education and health.

The party held its NEC meeting in Pretoria on Sunday.

Although the country wants to know when it will have a deputy president and when President Cyril Ramaphosa will make changes to his Cabinet, the party’s highest decision-making body discussed the appointments of its leaders in the organisation.

Kodwa will now work full time at Luthuli house in the office of the President.

Secretary-General Ace Magashuke said: “Comrade Kodwa is going to deal with monitoring and evaluation because we have decided that we need to be evaluating our resolutions.”

Former KwaZulu-Natal Chair Senzo Mchunu will also be full time-as head of organizing, together with ANC North West secretary Dakota Legoete.

“They are constitutional: Barbara [Creecy]: constitutional and legal affairs: comrade Zweli Mkhize; information & publicity: comrade Nkenke [Kekana]; comrade Nkosazana [Dlamini-Zuma] will chair education, health, science & technology; and comrade Enoch [Godongwana] will continue chairing economic transformation; Lindiwe Zulu: international relations.

The party says it also discussed its strategy for the 2019 elections, saying that’s where it’s main focus will be from now on.

#ANCNEC Magashule Says they will now Have full time leaders at head office. Senzo Mchunu will be head of organizing together with Dakota Legoete from NW. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2018

#ANCNEC Magashule says The meeting was to conclude deployment. Says Ramaphosa made remarks “called for people to honor their deployments” CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2018

#ANCNEC Edna Molewa to chair disciplinary committee, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will chair sub committe on education. Lindiwe Zulu on international relations. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2018

#ANCNEC Magashule says his powers can’t be neutralized. Speaks against perception that Zizi Kodwa is appointed in ANC presidency office to “neutralize SG powers” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2018