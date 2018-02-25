3 die in separate fire incidents in CT
In Kalkfontein, one house and two informal structures caught alight leaving one adult female with fatal burns.
CAPE TOWN - Three people have died overnight during separate fire incidents in the City of Cape Town metro.
A minor female sustained fatal burn wounds in a blaze in Khayelitsha.
At least 25 structures were destroyed leaving 125 people displaced.
One woman also died during a fire at a residence in the strand.
The city's fire and rescue service's Theo Layne said, “The causes of the fires has not been established yet, the cases were handed over the police for further investigation.”
