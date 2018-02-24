Supra Mahumapelo to make decision on health HOD’s future
The NW's legislature made recommendations to the health MEC to suspend Thab Lekalakala for his involvement in Gupta linked company Mediosa.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has confirmed to having received a recommendation to suspend Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala, amid fraud allegations, but says he hasn’t made a decision.
The province's legislature made the recommendations to the health MEC to suspend Lekalakala for his involvement in Gupta linked company Mediosa's questionable activity in the department earlier this week.
Despite the MEC having followed the legislature's instructions, the premier's office says Mahumapelo is still thinking about the matter.
The legislature says it finds it controversial that the premier has not suspended the HOD after he confessed to having gone on a Mediosa sponsored government trip to India.
Lekalakala allegedly went on this trip a week after the department made a R30 million advance payment to the company.
Mahumapelo - who has also been linked to the Gupta family - says he is still considering the report.
The premier's spokesperson Brian Setswambung said, “He has received the report and will study it and from there he will be able to take appropriate action.”
Mahumapelo has also lashed out at the legislature saying it shouldn't instruct his office what to do.
More in Local
-
Optimum Coal mineworkers demand to know who will rescue the mine
-
Hawks suspect cult was behind Ngcobo police shooting
-
NPA denies offering Mcebo Dlamini plea bargain
-
Hawks refuse to give Ajay Gupta’s lawyers information they seek
-
Cops shoot and kill 7 suspects linked to Ngcobo police station killings
-
Maimane to launch petition opposing VAT increase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.