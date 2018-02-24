Supra Mahumapelo to make decision on health HOD’s future

The NW's legislature made recommendations to the health MEC to suspend Thab Lekalakala for his involvement in Gupta linked company Mediosa.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has confirmed to having received a recommendation to suspend Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala, amid fraud allegations, but says he hasn’t made a decision.

The province's legislature made the recommendations to the health MEC to suspend Lekalakala for his involvement in Gupta linked company Mediosa's questionable activity in the department earlier this week.

Despite the MEC having followed the legislature's instructions, the premier's office says Mahumapelo is still thinking about the matter.

The legislature says it finds it controversial that the premier has not suspended the HOD after he confessed to having gone on a Mediosa sponsored government trip to India.

Lekalakala allegedly went on this trip a week after the department made a R30 million advance payment to the company.

Mahumapelo - who has also been linked to the Gupta family - says he is still considering the report.

The premier's spokesperson Brian Setswambung said, “He has received the report and will study it and from there he will be able to take appropriate action.”

Mahumapelo has also lashed out at the legislature saying it shouldn't instruct his office what to do.