SanPARKS beefs up security Garden Route National Park
SANParks is requesting all visitors on its trails not to take expensive valuables visible while hiking.
JOHANNESBURG – SANParks says it has beefed up security within the Garden Route National Park following an attack on a Dutch couple earlier this week.
The pair was robbed of their valuables, while walking on the trails in the wilderness, in the Southern Cape.
Officials say a joint venture has been launched between police and rangers in a bid to prevent such incidents in future.
SanPARKS's Nandi Mgwadlamba said, “We are also part of the local policing forum, we have beefed up security in terms of visibility.”
