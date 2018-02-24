SanPARKS beefs up security Garden Route National Park

SANParks is requesting all visitors on its trails not to take expensive valuables visible while hiking.

JOHANNESBURG – SANParks says it has beefed up security within the Garden Route National Park following an attack on a Dutch couple earlier this week.

The pair was robbed of their valuables, while walking on the trails in the wilderness, in the Southern Cape.

Officials say a joint venture has been launched between police and rangers in a bid to prevent such incidents in future.

SANParks is requesting all visitors on its trails not to take expensive valuables visible while hiking.

SanPARKS's Nandi Mgwadlamba said, “We are also part of the local policing forum, we have beefed up security in terms of visibility.”