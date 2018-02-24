SA Airlink to appeal after Competition Commission rejects Safair merger

The commission says it believes a merger will stifle competition and Safair would be unfairly incorporated into an agreement SA Airlink has with SAA.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Airlink and Safair say they are disappointed the Competition Commission hasn’t approved their merger proposal.

SA Airlink says intends appealing the decision.

The commission says it believes a merger will stifle competition

The commission's Sipho Ngwema said: “The SA Airlink currently operates under agreements with South African Airways. In the event that the merger was to be approved, SA Airlink would have the ability to adapt the business strategy of Safair such that Safair is incorporated into the agreement between South African Airways and SA Airlink.”