Police officer shot & killed in KZN

JOHANNESBURG - Yet another police officer has been shot dead, this time in KwaZulu-Natal.

The off-duty officer was shot at a supermarket in Maphumulo on Friday. He was rushed to hospital but later died.

A gang of robbers had earlier hit a hardware store and made off with cash. They then proceeded to the supermarket where they shot the officer.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “The motive of the killing is unknown at the moment; a murder case has been opened. The motive is subject to investigation since nothing was taken from either the shop or the deceased.”

This brings to seven the number of Saps members killed across the country this week alone. In Pretoria, another off-duty officer was gunned down during a robbery at his home.