Police ministry says cops can’t be faulted for Ngcobo killings
The police ministry's Vuyo Mhaga says they are pleased that the police met the 72-hour deadline set by the national police commissioner.
JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry has commended the police for their swift action following the Ngcobo police station killings saying the multi-disciplinary team cannot be faulted.
The police's task team shot and killed seven armed suspects and arrested another 10.
They are suspected to be part of a cult.
One officer was wounded in the gunfight and investigators are currently assessing the scene.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to brief the media later today.
“We are pleased that the police met the deadline but unfortunately others passed away.”
Mhaga says the task team had to react with force.
“If the police are under attack, they have a right to defend themselves and defend South Africa and yesterday was not different.”
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says more arrests are expected.
