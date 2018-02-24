Popular Topics
Parly committee expresses concern about Optimum Coal Mine

The committee has called on the Department of Mineral Resources to intervene and assist in ensuring that workers are paid their salaries.

The COO of Optimum coal mine, George van der Merwe, responds to workers' concerns over salary payments on 22 February 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
The COO of Optimum coal mine, George van der Merwe, responds to workers' concerns over salary payments on 22 February 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources says its concerned about the latest developments at Gupta owned Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.

Workers have been on strike demanding their salaries be paid also demanding answers about the future of the mine which has been placed under business rescue.

The committee has called on the Department of Mineral Resources to intervene and assist in ensuring that workers are paid their salaries.

Comminute chairperson Sahlulelo Luzipo says the mine's CEO George van der Merve has failed to provide the workers with information about the mine's future.

“When the CEO went there, he was supposed to give clarity on the future of the company and workers. He didn’t give anything tangible.”

