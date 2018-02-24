Optimum Coal mineworkers ‘devastated’ over unpaid salaries
Optimum Coal says the nonpayment of salaries is due challenges with banks.
JOHANNESBURG - Optimum Coal Mine workers have told Eyewitness News that they do not know how they are going to get by this weekend after their employer failed to pay them yesterday.
For the past two days, the employees have been demonstrating outside the mine in Mpumalanga demanding for their salaries to be paid.
It has been transacting through the Indian-based Bank of Baroda which is leaving South Africa.
Union leader Richard Maga-Zulu says workers are devastated.
“We can’t be singing forever, we need to up our action. Government needs to intervene as soon as possible.”
