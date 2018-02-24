Optimum Coal mineworkers demand to know who will rescue the mine

The NUM's Goodwill Mthombeni says workers have the right to know who the business rescue practitioner will be.

JOHANNESBURG - Talks of a business rescue at the Gupta owned Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga have raised concerns from striking workers, who demand to know who the suggested caretaker is and their track record.

This comes after the mine's CEO confirmed to the workers during the week that the firm was in dire strain and needed rescuing.

Employees downed tools on Wednesday demanding to be paid their salaries.

The firm failed to pay its employees, citing banking challenges after the Bank of Baroda announced that it will no longer do business in South Africa.

“We are waiting for the business practitioner to call and we intend to have a teleconference with him and find out who he is, was he appointed by the court? We also want his CV.”