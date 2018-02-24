NW ANCYL calls for Mahumapelo to leave fraud Health Department probe
The ANCYL says Premier Supra Mahumapelo should not be involved in an investigation into the misappropriation of funds at the health department.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West ANC Youth League (ANCYL) says Premier Supra Mahumapelo should not be involved in an investigation into the misappropriation of funds at the health department.
The department has been plagued by fraud and corruption some of which is related to Gupta linked Mediosa company and its multi million contract.
While Mahumapelo has instituted an investigation the ANCYL in the province says the credibility of such an investigation is already undermined.
The North West ANCYL's Tshiamo Tsotetsi says because the premier headed Exco in the province when it put the health department under administration three years ago, he must have been aware of the questionable financial activity.
Tsotetsi says this implicates and discredits his investigation.
“If an investigation is sanctioned by the premier it runs the risk of losing credibility in the public. We are making an plea to the national Health Department or law enforcement agencies in the country that they should intervene.”
The department's HOD Thabo Lekalakala has confessed to have gone on a Gupta sponsored government trip to India a week after an advance payment to the family's company was made.
The provincial legislature has called on Lekalakala to be suspended pending an investigation.
Mahumapelo's office says he is still thinking about this suggestion.
