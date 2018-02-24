NPA denies offering Mcebo Dlamini plea bargain
The prosecuting authority says Dlamini’s lawyer made a proposal for a plea but later made an about turn at the eleventh hour.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Johannesburg has rejected reports that it has offered student activist Mcebo Dlamini a plea and sentence agreement.
The prosecuting authority says Dlamini’s lawyer made a proposal for a plea but later made an about turn at the eleventh hour.
The NPA says Dlamini’s lawyer cited that the accused was no longer willing to sign the plea agreement as he would have a previous conviction and would not be able to practice law in future.
The authority says prosecutor Steve Rubin informed the magistrate that attempts to negotiate a plea agreement were unsuccessful and the matter will have to proceed to trial.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said, “That plea sentence was inflated by Mcebo’s council, therefore, the State agreed and drafted the plea that was supposed to be presented in court.”
More in Local
-
Hawks suspect cult was behind Ngcobo police shooting
-
Hawks refuse to give Ajay Gupta’s lawyers information they seek
-
Supra Mahumapelo to make decision on health HOD’s future
-
Cops shoot and kill 7 suspects linked to Ngcobo police station killings
-
Maimane to launch petition opposing VAT increase
-
Optimum Coal mineworkers ‘devastated’ over unpaid salaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.