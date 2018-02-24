Popular Topics
NPA denies offering Mcebo Dlamini plea bargain

The prosecuting authority says Dlamini’s lawyer made a proposal for a plea but later made an about turn at the eleventh hour.

Mcebo Dlamini will remain behind bars after being denied bail at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
Mcebo Dlamini will remain behind bars after being denied bail at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Johannesburg has rejected reports that it has offered student activist Mcebo Dlamini a plea and sentence agreement.

The prosecuting authority says Dlamini’s lawyer made a proposal for a plea but later made an about turn at the eleventh hour.

The NPA says Dlamini’s lawyer cited that the accused was no longer willing to sign the plea agreement as he would have a previous conviction and would not be able to practice law in future.

The authority says prosecutor Steve Rubin informed the magistrate that attempts to negotiate a plea agreement were unsuccessful and the matter will have to proceed to trial.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said, “That plea sentence was inflated by Mcebo’s council, therefore, the State agreed and drafted the plea that was supposed to be presented in court.”

