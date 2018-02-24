National minimum wage bill published for public comment

The introduction of a national minimum wage is expected to increase the earnings of more than six million working South Africans. Under the new law, employers will have to pay their staff a minimum wage of R20 an hour.

CAPE TOWN - The bill that will pave the way for a national minimum wage, has been published for public comment.

In his State of the Nation Address last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was still on track to implement the wage from 1 May.

Under the new law, employers will have to pay their staff a minimum wage of R20 an hour.

The introduction of a national minimum wage is expected to increase the earnings of more than six million working South Africans.

Government says it hopes a minimum wage will reduce wage inequality while maintaining economic growth and employment creation.

But it will exclude farm workers, domestic workers and those working on an extended public works programme.

Their wages are determined by separate sectoral determinations. From 1 May, farmworkers will earn R18 an hour, domestic workers R15 per hour and workers on the extended public works programme, R11 an hour.

The public has until 16 March to make representations to Parliament on the new bill.