Mxolisi Nxasana's case to be heard in court soon

JOHANNESBURG - The case concerning three organizations who have approached the Constitutional Court to have Mxolisi Nxasana reinstated as national director of public prosecutions will be heard next week Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday withdrew former president Jacob Zuma's appeal against a high court judgment that NPA boss Shaun Abrahams should vacate his position.

Zuma previously appealed the ruling by the Hight Court in Pretoria.

The presidency's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said, “The Constitutional Court will be considering whether or not to confirm the high court’s decision. President Ramaphosa has indicated he will no longer prosecute the appeal in this matter.”