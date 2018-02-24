Popular Topics
Mbalula: When police officers are killed, it cannot be business as usual

Earlier this week, six people, including five police officers, were killed in the attack on eNgcobo police station. Members of a task team set up to hunt down the killers swooped on a church on Friday night.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula (L) addresses the media at a briefing on the eNgcobo Police Station shooting on Saturday 24 February 2018. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula (L) addresses the media at a briefing on the eNgcobo Police Station shooting on Saturday 24 February 2018. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Ten suspects are behind bars following a bloody breakthrough in the investigation into an attack on an Eastern Cape police station.

Earlier this week, six people, including five police officers, were killed in the attack on eNgcobo police station.

Members of a task team set up to hunt down the killers swooped on a church on Friday night. A gun battle ensued and seven people were killed.

One police official was wounded in the shooting.

National police chief, Khehla Sitole is in Ncgobo on Saturday along with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula said: “It is important that when police officers get killed we don’t respond to that matter with just business as usual, we’ve got to put an effort. Because police officers, no matter what you think, they represent the law. Just the death of one police officer is too many.

“The suspects arrested are zombies and not humans, it’s what happens in hell. The shooters shot one of our men in the leg and that’s when we opened fire.”

