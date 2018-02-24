Manhunt launched after cash-in-transit van bombed in Soshanguve

The heist took place on Friday the gang made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Speaking in Ncgobo on Saturday the police minister urged officers to make arrests quickly.

JOHANNESBURG - A manhunt is on for robbers who hit a cash van near Soshanguve in Pretoria.

“I want to say to general Sitole, yesterday is saw some thugs closing the highway in Soshanguve and they bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle. I’m again declaring a 72-hour manhunt for those thugs. They must be brought to book.