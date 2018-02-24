Maimane to launch petition opposing VAT increase

Optimum Coal mineworkers demand to know who will rescue the mine
The leader of the opposition says the increase will have a negative impact on the poor and the unemployed.
JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will today launch a national petition in Soshanguve to oppose the VAT increase in Parliament.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced in his Budget speech that VAT will increase from 14% to 15%.
Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams said, “The increase along with the fuel levy will cause an increase in food and transport prices for all South Africans. The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting.”
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.