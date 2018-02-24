Hawks refuse to give Ajay Gupta’s lawyers information they seek
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says Gupta’s attorney has been in contact with investigators.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say while investigators are in talks with Ajay Gupta's attorney, they cannot hand over the information that is being sought from them.
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria yesterday, acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata clarified that there is a warrant for Gupta's arrest, but it is unrelated to the Estina Dairy Farm investigation.
“We have been in correspondence with them but the kind of information they want from us is information we can’t give them until he has presented his client to us because we indicated we have a warrant of arrest.”
Matakata declined to provide further details about five of the 13 suspects linked to the Estina Dairy case which have not appeared in court and are still being sought by investigators.
She says disclosing such information may jeopardize the case.
