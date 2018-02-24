Popular Topics
Firearms seized at Langa taxi rank sent for ballistic testing

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement services, in collaboration with the South African Police Service, carried out a stop-and-search operation at the rank in response to a fatal shooting incident there earlier this week.

Operation Fiela moves in to quell Langa taxi violence after a shooting incident left two taxi drivers dead and nine commuters injured. Picture: SAPS.
Operation Fiela moves in to quell Langa taxi violence after a shooting incident left two taxi drivers dead and nine commuters injured. Picture: SAPS.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Five firearms seized at the Langa taxi rank have been sent for ballistic testing.

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement services, in collaboration with the South African Police Service, carried out a stop-and-search operation at the rank in response to a fatal shooting incident there earlier this week.

Two taxi drivers were gunned down and nine others were injured during the incident on Thursday.

One man has been arrested in connection with the attack. It's thought the violence could be a linked to tensions over taxi routes.

The city's JP Smith said: “Officers also arrested a 20-year-old suspect for possession of drugs after confiscating various quantities of tik, mandrax and dagga as well as R1160,00 in cash.”

