CT Science Centre hosts hackathon to find solution to water crisis

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Science Centre is hosting a Hackathon in a bid to come up with solutions to Cape Town’s water crisis.

Local and international experts are exchanging ideas and strategies to find long-term solutions for the city's water challenges.

Science Centre spokesperson, Gabi van Niekerk, says the event runs until Sunday.

“We’ve got a global presence which is through universities and people overseas who have come on board and said they want to be part of the solution to help CT in the water crisis. As well as, obviously today is a local event so we’ve got local people coming together to be part of the hack to brainstorm solutions to the water crisis.”