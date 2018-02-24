CT Science Centre hosts hackathon to find solution to water crisis
Local and international experts are exchanging ideas and strategies to find long-term solutions for the city's water challenges.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Science Centre is hosting a Hackathon in a bid to come up with solutions to Cape Town’s water crisis.
Local and international experts are exchanging ideas and strategies to find long-term solutions for the city's water challenges.
Science Centre spokesperson, Gabi van Niekerk, says the event runs until Sunday.
“We’ve got a global presence which is through universities and people overseas who have come on board and said they want to be part of the solution to help CT in the water crisis. As well as, obviously today is a local event so we’ve got local people coming together to be part of the hack to brainstorm solutions to the water crisis.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Prince Harry invites exes to wedding
-
Oprah Winfrey says 'definitely not' running for US president
-
British actor Stephen Fry reveals battle with prostate cancer
-
[WATCH] Kenyan movie screenings cancelled to accommodate 'Black Panther'
-
[WATCH] Twelve-year-old creates solution for polluted water
-
Salma Hayek shocked by Weinstein story reaction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.