2 killed on WC roads since start of weekend

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died on the Western Cape's roads since the start of the weekend.

A person died in a collision in Bonnievale while a pedestrian was run over and killed in Worcester on Friday night.

Traffic officials have also arrested seven drivers who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at roadblocks held across the province Friday night.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “The highest reading recorded was a reading of 0,94 milligrams per thousand millilitres and that was in the southern cape in Knysna. We also tested a speed of several vehicles throughout the province in which we prosecuted 108 drivers for exceeding the different speed limits.”

Africa adds that fines totalling more than R100,000 have also been issued.