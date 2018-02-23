Trial date set for Courtney Pieters murder suspect
Pieters disappeared in May 2017, and her body was found days later, buried in a shallow grave in Epping industrial.
CAPE TOWN - Elsies River community is unhappy with the pace of a case against the man accused of raping and killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters.
A trial date was set in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
Pieters disappeared in May 2017 and her body was found days later, buried in a shallow grave in Epping industrial.
Mortimer Saunders, who lived with the family, was arrested a day after the gruesome discovery.
Several Elsies River residents filled the public gallery wearing T-shirts with the words “Justice for Courtney”.
Saunders will go on trial on 14 May, the same date he was arrested for the girl’s murder.
But some Elsies River residents are dissatisfied that the matter has been dragging for nearly a year.
“I hope justice takes its course because I don’t think he can live in that area again.”
The group says it wants justice and wants the accused to be punished harshly.
More in Local
-
Hawks confident of breakthrough in Ngcobo police shooting probe
-
Taxi association meets with members after deadly Langa shooting
-
AnnMarie Wolpe hailed for her fight for gender equity in education
-
Mahumapelo warns NW legislature over Health Dept’s HOD saga
-
Ramaphosa given 14 days to deal with Brown
-
National Lottery Commission cuts NSPCA funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.