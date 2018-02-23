Taxi association meets with members after deadly Langa shooting
The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association says it is engaged in ongoing discussions with taxi groups who are in conflict over routes in Langa.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association has met with its members who are at loggerheads in Langa to try to resolve the conflict.
Two men were shot dead and nine others injured at the Libalele Taxi Rank on Thursday.
The violence between the two factions stems from a dispute over a route from Langa to Athlone.
The association says it is engaged in ongoing discussions with taxi groups who are in conflict over routes in Langa.
Andile Seyamo says the association condemns the violence.
“We managed to meet and talk to them. They must operate together on the route. Anyone with concerns must raise them to us.”
Police are keeping a watchful eye on the area following Thursday’s shooting.
A 51-year-old man linked to the taxi industry has been apprehended on Friday in connection with the incident.
He faces charges of murder and attempted murder and will appear in court on Monday.
More in Local
-
Hawks confident of breakthrough in Ngcobo police shooting probe
-
AnnMarie Wolpe hailed for her fight for gender equity in education
-
Mahumapelo warns NW legislature over Health Dept’s HOD saga
-
Ramaphosa given 14 days to deal with Brown
-
National Lottery Commission cuts NSPCA funding
-
SAHRC condemns killing of 6 in Ngcobo police station attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.