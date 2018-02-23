Popular Topics
Taxi association meets with members after deadly Langa shooting

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association says it is engaged in ongoing discussions with taxi groups who are in conflict over routes in Langa.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association has met with its members who are at loggerheads in Langa to try to resolve the conflict.

Two men were shot dead and nine others injured at the Libalele Taxi Rank on Thursday.

The violence between the two factions stems from a dispute over a route from Langa to Athlone.

The association says it is engaged in ongoing discussions with taxi groups who are in conflict over routes in Langa.

Andile Seyamo says the association condemns the violence.

“We managed to meet and talk to them. They must operate together on the route. Anyone with concerns must raise them to us.”

Police are keeping a watchful eye on the area following Thursday’s shooting.

A 51-year-old man linked to the taxi industry has been apprehended on Friday in connection with the incident.

He faces charges of murder and attempted murder and will appear in court on Monday.

