State capture could affect SA’s rating on corruption index
Transparency International's Corruption Index for 2017 ranks the country at 71 out of 180 countries.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch says South Africa could be ranked even higher on the corruption index next year following allegations of state capture.
Corruption Watch's David Lewis says: “In 2017 with the Gupta emails and the Public Protector’s report, I imagine they’ll take us even lower on the index. If the president’s promises are kept and we keep up the pressure, we will look at 2017’s results next year instead of 2048’s.”
During a World Economic Forum meeting last month the Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates South Africa would clamp down on corruption.
“A message that we’ll be taking to Davos now will be we’ve been saying that we’re going to address corruption and we’re deadly serious about addressing corruption and we’re now beginning to see the steps that are being taken in doing precisely this.”
During his State of the Nation Address last week as new president of the country, he assured citizens that state capture was on his radar.
He said: “This is the year in which we will turn the tide of corruption in our public institutions. The criminal justice institutions have been taking initiatives that will enable us to deal effectively with corruption. The commission of inquiry into state capture headed by the Deputy Chief Justice, Judge Raymond Zondo, is expected to commence its work shortly.”
The president added authorities must fight corruption, fraud and collusion in the private sector with the same purpose and intensity.
