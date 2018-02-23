Smile Foundation’s cyclathon to raise funds for children’s surgeries

The NPO helps children who have facial abnormalities like cleft lips and cleft palates.

CAPE TOWN - The Smile Foundation will hold a cyclathon on Saturday to raise funds for the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

The Smile Foundation's Moira Gerszt said: “[It’s for] People who want to do a little bit of exercise. This is a fun event where families can come, it’s not only for professional cyclers. They can come and spend an hour and in that way, they are supporting children who need surgery in our country.”