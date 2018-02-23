Sisulu: ANC needs to consider changing party election process

Lindiwe Sisulu threw her name in the hat for the position of ANC president last year but lost to Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed her unhappiness with the process of electing leaders within the party and the role money plays at the elective conference.

During a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News, she says she’s not sure if she will run for the position of again.

“It’s a must” - that was Lindiwe Sisulu’s campaign slogan but is it a must that she runs for the highest office again in five years’ time?

“You know, it’s been such a hectic period, I have not started thinking.”

Sisulu says she wasn’t surprised that she didn’t make the cut for ANC president at the party’s national conference in December.

“One, I didn’t have the resources. Two, I started late.”

She says money played a big role at that all-important gathering.

“Essentially to run a campaign you need to have money, but most malignant is when money is used to buy votes.”

She’s proposed there be changes to the ANC’s electoral process which sees candidates running for the position of party president address provincial structures and answer questions from members, with the final decision ultimately left up to them.