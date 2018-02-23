Sisulu: ANC needs to consider changing party election process
Lindiwe Sisulu threw her name in the hat for the position of ANC president last year but lost to Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed her unhappiness with the process of electing leaders within the party and the role money plays at the elective conference.
Sisulu threw her name in the hat for the position of ANC president last year but lost to Cyril Ramaphosa.
During a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News, she says she’s not sure if she will run for the position of again.
“It’s a must” - that was Lindiwe Sisulu’s campaign slogan but is it a must that she runs for the highest office again in five years’ time?
“You know, it’s been such a hectic period, I have not started thinking.”
Sisulu says she wasn’t surprised that she didn’t make the cut for ANC president at the party’s national conference in December.
“One, I didn’t have the resources. Two, I started late.”
She says money played a big role at that all-important gathering.
“Essentially to run a campaign you need to have money, but most malignant is when money is used to buy votes.”
She’s proposed there be changes to the ANC’s electoral process which sees candidates running for the position of party president address provincial structures and answer questions from members, with the final decision ultimately left up to them.
More in Local
-
Pregnant women urged to be alert to Listeriosis symptoms
-
Brown blames Eskom after misleading Parliament over Trillian
-
It’s D-day: Will NPA prosecute Zuma?
-
Regional manager blamed for Metrorail WC's debilitating service
-
S&P Global is optimistic about SA’s economy, warns more work lies ahead
-
Corruption Watch upbeat its application into Sassa saga will succeed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.