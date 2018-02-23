SAHRC condemns killing of 6 in Ngcobo police station attack
Four people have been taken in for questioning in connection with this week’s attacks.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the murder of five police officers and a retired soldier at Ngcobo Police Station in the Eastern Cape.
But it’s unclear if anyone has been charged at this stage.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, gunmen stormed the station, opened fire and killed three officers inside.
As they fled, a passer-by who was a retired soldier was also gunned down.
Two more SA Police Service members were taken hostage and later shot dead.
Human Rights Commission Spokesperson Gail Smith says: “Police officials have to protect and secure the safety of all who live in South Africa, so they constitute the first line of defence in protecting the human rights that are enshrined in the Bill of Rights.
"The murder of police officials is an attack on the spirit of the Constitution of South Africa and a violation of the right to life.”
