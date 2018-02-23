Popular Topics
SAHRC condemns killing of 6 in Ngcobo police station attack

Four people have been taken in for questioning in connection with this week’s attacks.

King Williams Town Cluster Commanders observe a moment of silence for the five police officers who were killed in an attack on the Ngcobo Police Station. Picture: SAPS.
King Williams Town Cluster Commanders observe a moment of silence for the five police officers who were killed in an attack on the Ngcobo Police Station. Picture: SAPS.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the murder of five police officers and a retired soldier at Ngcobo Police Station in the Eastern Cape.

Four people have been taken in for questioning in connection with this week’s attacks.

But it’s unclear if anyone has been charged at this stage.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, gunmen stormed the station, opened fire and killed three officers inside.

As they fled, a passer-by who was a retired soldier was also gunned down.

Two more SA Police Service members were taken hostage and later shot dead.

Human Rights Commission Spokesperson Gail Smith says: “Police officials have to protect and secure the safety of all who live in South Africa, so they constitute the first line of defence in protecting the human rights that are enshrined in the Bill of Rights.

"The murder of police officials is an attack on the spirit of the Constitution of South Africa and a violation of the right to life.”

