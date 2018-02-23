SABC's Peter Ndoro returning to work on Monday

Ndoro announced last week that he'd be taking a break from work after making a series of mistakes live on air.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro says he is thankful for the messages of encouragement from the public.

Ndoro, who co-anchors the prime time news on SABC 3, announced last week that he'd be taking a break from work after making a series of mistakes live on air.

In January, when former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope died, Ndoro mistakenly said Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had passed away during an on-air interview with Buthelezi.

Last week, after Zimbabwean opposition party leader Morgan Tsvangirai died, Ndoro mistakenly said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had died.

Peter Ndoro has killed Cyril Ramaphosa few months after killing Mangosuthu Buthelezi. pic.twitter.com/S9PwBpz8TN — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) February 16, 2018

The office of the Presidency said Ndoro had apologised to Ramaphosa and that the president accepted his apology.

The SABC says Peter Ndoro has indicated that he is fatigued and needed some time to rest and the management has agreed to his request and he will be taking a break from the show. Mr. Ndoro has apologized to the President’s office and his apology has been accepted. pic.twitter.com/nEjf70DhiH — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) February 16, 2018

Journalists, including Ndoro's Morning Live colleague Leanne Manas, as well as politicians and the rest of the public took to social media to convey messages of support for Ndoro.

You’re a consummate professional @peterndoro! We worked under the most pressurized conditions this week that nobody can ever in their wildest dreams imagine. The only thing you did wrong was show you were human & not machine! Go rest my friend see you soon.. pic.twitter.com/sNxBB8T1z7 — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) February 17, 2018

Why when an individual has served with such great distinction makes an honest mistake, we crucify. #PeterNdoro had been working through an extended period with immense pressure. He must rest and come back to work on Monday. Let there be peace. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 17, 2018

I think @peterndoro is very capible, he was very tired that day and that @SABCNewsOnline should accept his apology. It was a small and actually funny error. Please retweet if you agree. pic.twitter.com/N4eVSS2YjC — Bram Hanekom (@bram_hanekom) February 16, 2018

Being in the forefront of anchoring LIVE television is a truly daunting task & more so now with the ongoing & never ending cycle of political upheavals in SA...I take my hat off to @peterndoro for being a true pro & despite a human error or two remains on top of his game!👊🏿 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 16, 2018

Ndoro took to his Twitter account on Friday to thank well-wishers, Ramaphosa and announce his return on Monday, 26 February.