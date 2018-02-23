Popular Topics
SABC's Peter Ndoro returning to work on Monday

Ndoro announced last week that he'd be taking a break from work after making a series of mistakes live on air.

SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro. Picture: Twitter/@peterndoro
SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro. Picture: Twitter/@peterndoro
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro says he is thankful for the messages of encouragement from the public.

Ndoro, who co-anchors the prime time news on SABC 3, announced last week that he'd be taking a break from work after making a series of mistakes live on air.

In January, when former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope died, Ndoro mistakenly said Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had passed away during an on-air interview with Buthelezi.

Last week, after Zimbabwean opposition party leader Morgan Tsvangirai died, Ndoro mistakenly said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had died.

The office of the Presidency said Ndoro had apologised to Ramaphosa and that the president accepted his apology.

Journalists, including Ndoro's Morning Live colleague Leanne Manas, as well as politicians and the rest of the public took to social media to convey messages of support for Ndoro.

Ndoro took to his Twitter account on Friday to thank well-wishers, Ramaphosa and announce his return on Monday, 26 February.

Timeline

