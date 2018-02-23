SA Airlink, Safair proposed merger declined

The Competition Commission says the transaction is likely to damage a competitive market.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has declined the proposed merger between SA Airlink and Safair.

It says the transaction is likely to damage a competitive market.

The commission says it has found there are significant price differences between Safair and SA Airlink; meaning there is a likelihood of significant price increases if the merger was to be approved.

The commission’s Sipho Ngwema said: “In this regard, the commission finds that the matter would likely result in the enhancement and facilitation of coordinated conduct. It found that no remedies could sufficiently address the competition concerns identified in the investigation.”