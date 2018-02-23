SA Airlink, Safair proposed merger declined
The Competition Commission says the transaction is likely to damage a competitive market.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has declined the proposed merger between SA Airlink and Safair.
It says the transaction is likely to damage a competitive market.
The commission says it has found there are significant price differences between Safair and SA Airlink; meaning there is a likelihood of significant price increases if the merger was to be approved.
The commission’s Sipho Ngwema said: “In this regard, the commission finds that the matter would likely result in the enhancement and facilitation of coordinated conduct. It found that no remedies could sufficiently address the competition concerns identified in the investigation.”
More in Business
-
Lloyds Bank discloses gender pay gap of 33%
-
India instructs banks to link their core systems with SWIFT after huge fraud
-
Ramaphosa given 14 days to deal with Brown
-
Google raises price of YouTube TV, adds sports, Turner
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer amid talk of a new cabinet; stocks rise
-
Fitch: SA’s budget partly reverses fiscal deterioration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.