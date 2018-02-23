Regional manager blamed for Metrorail WC's debilitating service
Lobby group Unite Behind and transport union Untu have blamed Walker for Metrorail's debilitating service.
CAPE TOWN - It's unclear if or when Metrorail’s Western Cape manager Richard Walker will get back to work.
Walker has been placed on special leave, but neither Prasa nor Metrorail will give details on the issue, only saying it’s an “internal disciplinary matter”.
LISTEN: Prasa: Train vandalism is a national crisis
Lobby group Unite Behind and transport union Untu have blamed Walker for Metrorail's debilitating service.
Untu says Walker has failed to provide safe working environments for employees and he doesn't have the ability to implement preventative measures to avoid chaos at train stations when there are delays.
Unite Behind says he has failed to report the so-called rot that has led to the alleged state capture of Prasa.
But Walker has denied these allegations, saying he welcomes an investigation.
“As an official, I will cooperate with any process instituted by Prasa, but I have full confidence in the structures and processes.”
Unite Behind also wants Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz removed for alleged corruption.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Pregnant women urged to be alert to Listeriosis symptoms
-
Brown blames Eskom after misleading Parliament over Trillian
-
It’s D-day: Will NPA prosecute Zuma?
-
S&P Global is optimistic about SA’s economy, warns more work lies ahead
-
Corruption Watch upbeat its application into Sassa saga will succeed
-
Police nyala stationed at Langa taxi rank after fatal shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.