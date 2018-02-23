Popular Topics
Regional manager blamed for Metrorail WC's debilitating service

Lobby group Unite Behind and transport union Untu have blamed Walker for Metrorail's debilitating service.

Metrorail Regional manager, Richard Walker. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Metrorail Regional manager, Richard Walker. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - It's unclear if or when Metrorail’s Western Cape manager Richard Walker will get back to work.

Walker has been placed on special leave, but neither Prasa nor Metrorail will give details on the issue, only saying it’s an “internal disciplinary matter”.

LISTEN: Prasa: Train vandalism is a national crisis

Lobby group Unite Behind and transport union Untu have blamed Walker for Metrorail's debilitating service.

Untu says Walker has failed to provide safe working environments for employees and he doesn't have the ability to implement preventative measures to avoid chaos at train stations when there are delays.

Unite Behind says he has failed to report the so-called rot that has led to the alleged state capture of Prasa.

But Walker has denied these allegations, saying he welcomes an investigation.

“As an official, I will cooperate with any process instituted by Prasa, but I have full confidence in the structures and processes.”

Unite Behind also wants Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz removed for alleged corruption.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

More in Local

