Redevelopment of fire-ravaged land in Imizamo Yethu on hold

Four people lost their lives and thousands were displaced as a result of the fire of 11 March 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The redevelopment of fire-ravaged land in Imizamo Yethu is temporarily on hold until residents who are occupying the land are relocated.

The City of Cape Town's legal battle to get the residents to move onto a temporary relocation site in the area has been ongoing since last year.

Imizamo Yethu community leader Lungisa Bezile says affected residents, who are staying in temporary relocation areas while waiting for the reblocking to be completed, want answers from the City of Cape Town.

“We want the city to fast-track the process of super-blocking and to finalise the court case because it is the one thing that’s putting this project on hold.”

An area map showing where reblocking will be taking place.

Bezile says they haven't been getting regular updates from the municipality.

But the City says it's in "constant communication" with local leadership.

Authorities say the "super-blocking" can't start until residents currently living on Road 1 in Dontse Yakhe are relocated.

Until the land is cleared, the construction of roads and the installation of services cannot begin.