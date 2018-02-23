Ramaphosa withdraws appeal over Abrahams’s position
Former president Jacob Zuma previously appealed the ruling by the High Court in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn the president’s appeal against a High Court judgment that NPA boss Shaun Abrahams should vacate his position.
A full bench of judges of the High Court in Pretoria found that Zuma was conflicted when appointing Abrahams.
Three civil rights organisations have approached the Constitutional Court to have Mxolisi Nxasana reinstated.
They are arguing that Zuma was conflicted when offering him a golden handshake, amounting to more than R17 million, to leave and then appointing Abrahams.
That case is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday with Abrahams still appealing the matter.
