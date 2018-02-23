Ramaphosa wants answers, arrests after Ngcobo shooting
Five officers were killed earlier this week in an attack on Ngcobo Police Station.
CAPE TOWN - The murders of five police officers in the Eastern Cape has been described as a "disaster" and President Cyril Ramaphosa wants swift action in the probe into the killings.
The officers were killed earlier this week in an attack on Ngcobo police station. A member of the public, a former soldier, was also gunned down.
It’s understood the attackers fled in a police van and took police weapons. The van was later recovered.
The attackers are still at large. However, there are unconfirmed reports this morning that several arrests have been made.
The president called for quick arrests following the fatal shooting.
“We want answers and we want arrests. This is the new way we want to do things in our country. We want to start things on time and get things done timeously. When there is a disaster like this it should be attended to with maximum speed.”
Following the shooting this week, Parliament's portfolio committee on police urged the national commissioner to appoint a senior multi-agency team of investigators, headed by a senior general, to look into the matter.
The committee has highlighted the scourge of the illegal gun trade and described the attack as a national tragedy.
Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
