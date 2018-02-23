Public Protector: Lynne Brown misled Parliament
Busisiwe Mkhwebane says President Cyril Ramaphosa should take action within 14 days against the Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown inadvertently misled Parliament when she said a local consultancy firm linked to business friends of former President Jacob Zuma had no contracts with state power utility Eskom, the Public Protector said on Thursday.
New President Cyril Ramaphosa should take action within 14 days against Brown, whose department oversees enterprises including Eskom, said Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
“Minister Brown inadvertently misled Parliament in her assertion that there were no other contracts of engagement concluded between Eskom and Trillian,” said Mkhwebane in her report, adding that she breached a ministerial code of ethics.
Brown’s spokesman said he would issue a statement later.
This is the latest blow to a senior government official and comes as Ramaphosa is considering a cabinet reshuffle after replacing Zuma, whose rule was marred by a series of scandals.
Zuma’s business associates include three brothers from the Gupta family who have been accused of using their political connections to win state contracts and influence cabinet appointments. Zuma and the Gupta brothers deny wrongdoing.
Opposition parties are insisting Ramaphosa fire Brown, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying she has acted with utter impunity for far too long .
DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone says under Brown's leadership parastatals such as Eskom have been "financially ruined and ethically ruined" and she must be fired immediately.
“Basically our call has become an extremely urgent one for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act swiftly against the minister and immediately fire her from his cabinet.
“If the president is committed to building a government that beyond reproach, he must remove anyone who’s found guilty of unethical behaviour from his cabinet.”
The Congress of the People is also calling for Brown's head.
Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as head of the ruling African National Congress in December having pledged to fight official corruption. Last week the party elected him head of state as Zuma resigned under political pressure.
More in Politics
-
It’s D-day: Will NPA prosecute Zuma?
-
Sisulu: ANC needs to consider changing party election process
-
President Ramaphosa’s first Q&A session set for 14 March
-
Opposition parties criticise Helen Zille’s Sopa
-
[WATCH] Zille delivers 2018 State of the Province Address
-
[OPINION] Let’s hold Ramaphosa to account
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.