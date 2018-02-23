Portion of N4 in Pretoria closed after cash-transit heist

Armed robbers managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene of a cash-in-transit heist on the N4 west between the R80 and Ga-rankuwa in Pretoria.

Armed robbers managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

WATCH: Cash-in-transit heist on the N4

A motorist witnessed the attack.

“Police are busy cordoning off the area. The armoured vehicle has been opened and the cash is all over the place. Apparently, the robbers ran away and nobody was arrested. They ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Motorists are advised to use other alternative routes as the highway has been closed off to traffic.

Cash in transit heist in progress on the N4 R80 @EWNTraffic pic.twitter.com/itBFNqSA55 — Lucky Evans Chairman (@LuckyEvansCeo) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Gauteng police say they're searching for about nine armed men.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says the robbers shot at a G4 Security vehicle.

“It’s alleged the suspects shot at the G4 vehicle using rifles and forced the security guards out of the vehicle. The cash van was blown up using an explosive. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. The security guards were not injured during the incident.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)