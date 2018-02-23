Police nyala stationed at Langa taxi rank after fatal shooting

Two taxi drivers were shot dead at the local rank on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Tensions among taxi groups are thought to be behind a deadly shooting in Langa.

A number of other people, including two children, were also wounded during the shooting. No arrests have yet been made.

Langa ward councillor Samkeli John says they’re working with police to find the attackers.

“We will try our best to sort things out as soon as possible. Police say they’re working behind the clock. They’ve deployed a nyala to the taxi rank and it will be there until this is sorted out to assist the commuters.”

