Numsa ‘concerned’ over govt’s planned changes to Labour Relations Act
Numsa says this is an attack on the working class as the changes could limit the right to strike.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it’s concerned about the government’s intention to make changes to the Labour Relations Act.
It's also concerned about changes to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Bill.
It says this is an attack on the working class as the changes could limit the right to strike.
The union says the state wants to create a pool of cheap labour where workers are unable to use their right to strike as a tool to negotiate.
Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim said: “If this act gets enacted, we can no longer get a general meeting of workers to come together and say we’re taking employers head on.”
