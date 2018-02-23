No word yet on murder charges in Ngcobo police shooting
In the early hours of Wednesday, gunmen stormed the Ngcobo police station, resulting in the death of 5 officers and a civilian.
CAPE TOWN – There’s still no word from Eastern Cape police on whether anyone has been charged for the murders of six people, including five officers.
In the early hours of Wednesday gunmen stormed the Ngcobo police station.
They opened fire indiscriminately, killing three officers inside. As they fled, a man who was passing by the station was also gunned down. Two more South African Police Service members were taken hostage and later shot dead.
Four people have been taken in for questioning.
A task team of Hawks officials is on the case, but police won't say at this stage if suspects have been charged.
All they are willing to say is that four people are being questioned.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa reacted to the killings, describing it as brazen, horrifying and a disaster.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
