National Lottery Commission cuts NSPCA funding

The NSPCA says while the decision is highly disappointing, it will continue its fundraising efforts with the public.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (NSPCA) says it will be meeting the National Lottery Commission to discuss its concerns on the decision to stop funding to the organisation.

The National Lottery Commission has decided to cut funding to the NSPCA.

The NSPCA’s Meg Wilson says by not receiving funding from the lottery commission, there is greater pressure on the organisation.

“The common misconception is that the SPCA is solely animal welfare but there’s a direct link between human welfare and animal welfare, and we’re law enforcement as well. Our focus isn’t only on animals, we do uplift society.”