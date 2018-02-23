Man arrested in connection with Langa taxi rank shooting

Two taxi drivers were gunned down and nine others were injured during the incident on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Langa taxi rank.

Two taxi drivers were gunned down and nine others were injured during the incident on Thursday.

The violence is believed to have been linked to a dispute over the Langa-Athlone route.

The police’s Andre Traut says one man is in custody in connection with the attack at the Libalele Taxi Rank.

“The arrested 51-year-old suspect has links to the taxi industry.”

The police say the suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The same suspect is also believed to be linked to another murder which occurred earlier in February.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association has indicated it will meet with taxi groups in Langa on Friday to try to find solutions to the conflict over routes.

Meanwhile, officers remain in the area to ensure commuter safety.

Police say further arrests are imminent.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)