Mahumapelo warns NW legislature over Health Dept’s HOD saga
The Legislature’s Committee on Health and Scopa have asked the health MEC and Premier Supra Mahumapelo to suspend Thabo Lekalakala following fraud allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has warned the province’s legislature not to blur the lines when instructing his office about the Health Department’s HOD.
The committee’s chairperson says Lekalakala confessed to having misled the local government, but despite this, he has not been suspended yet.
The North West Legislature’s Madoda Sambatha says Lekalakala implicated himself in fraudulent activities related to Gupta-linked medical organisation Mediosa and its multi-million-rand contract with the department.
“He admitted under oath to lying to the premier and the MEC. They have not done anything about his admission, which raises a lot of questions.”
In his State of the Province Address on Friday, however, Mahumapelo rebuked the committee.
The premier’s spokesperson Brian Setsambung says: “One arm of the government cannot instruct the other arm what to do.”
Setsambung says the committees must allow the investigations instituted by the premier to run their course.
