Here’s why ‘Inxeba’ was reclassified
The FPB Appeals Tribunal has identified four scenes in the film that could have "increased tensions in society."
CAPE TOWN - The Film and Publication Board Appeals Tribunal has finally released its reasons for reclassifying the film ‘Inxeba’ (The Wound).
The tribunal overturned the FPB's classification rating of 16 LS and gave the film a rating of X18, classifying the film in the same category as pornography.
This ruling came after Contralesa Gauteng and The Men and Boy Foundation filed an appeal with the tribunal; their complaints mainly based on the perceived cultural insensitivity towards the Xhosa initiation tradition known as Ulwaluko.
The Film and Publication Board Appeals Tribunal has given various reasons for its re-rating of the film.
It has identified four scenes in the film that could have "increased tensions in society."
The panel has also found the filmmakers' right to freedom of expression has an effect on the rights of the amaXhosa traditional group.
The tribunal also didn't find any "scientific, educational and artistic value" in the film.
Ultimately it found various scenes are "inappropriate" for 16-year-olds.
The tribunal says 16-year-olds are not reasonably familiar with the practices of initiation schools and holds the view that pre-exposure to such acts of sexual conduct is harmful and disturbing to this age group.
Another reason highlighted is insults to women degrading them in society.
Right2Know and the film's producer were not immediately available to comment as they have not yet studied the ruling.
#Inxeba These are the Tribunal’s reasons, among them “the movie creators’ right to freedom of expression has an effect on the rights of the Xhosa traditional group by implication.” @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/pFDDBuIL6u— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2018
