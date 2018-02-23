Hawks mum on details of other suspects linked to Estina farm probe
The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court granted bail to eight suspects, while the Hawks say there are a total of 13 suspects linked to the investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Hawks have clarified that Ajay Gupta is not being sought in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm case, it has declined to provide details on five suspects on the charge sheet who did not appear in court.
The unit’s acting head Yolisa Matakata says Gupta is wanted in connection with an unrelated corruption case.
The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court granted bail to eight suspects a week ago, while the Hawks say there are a total of 13 suspects linked to the investigation.
Lieutenant-General Matakata says a warrant of arrest has been issued against Gupta but not in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm case.
She declined to provide further details about the investigation.
“The arrest of the eight suspects was the first phase of one of our broader state capture investigations. Therefore, it is neither a procedure nor a policy for us to prematurely reveal pending investigations and/or sought suspects.”
Matakata says revealing such information may jeopardise the investigation.
WATCH: Hawks briefing on Vrede dairy farm case
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
