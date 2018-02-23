Hawks confident of breakthrough in Ngcobo police shooting probe
The police officers and a soldier were killed by several gunmen who stormed the police station.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says she is confident of a breakthrough soon after five police officers were shot dead at the Ngcobo Police Station on Wednesday.
Matakata made the comments at a briefing in Pretoria earlier on Friday.
Four people have been taken in for questioning.
The lieutenant general conveyed her condolences to the families of those shot dead.
“I pray that the families are bestowed with the strength to endure during this moment of grief. On the day of the incident, a Multi-Disciplinary Task Team was established to carry out the extensive work on the investigation and we’re confident of a breakthrough.”
Meanwhile, there’s still no word from Eastern Cape police on whether anyone has been charged for the deadly attack.
Police won’t say, at this stage, if suspects have been charged.
All they are willing to say is four people are being questioned.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa labeled the killings as brazen, horrifying and a disastrous.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
