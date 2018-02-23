Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Hawks update on case against Guptas, associates

Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive for failing to hand himself over to the authorities.

Atul Gupta. Picture: AFP
9 hours ago

PRETORIA - Acting head of the Hawks Yolisa Matakata is providing an update and clarity on their investigation of the Estina Dairy Farm project.

Eight suspects implicated in the scheme were granted bail in Bloemfontein a week ago while Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive for failing to hand himself over to the authorities.

The accused face charges, including fraud and money laundering, for allegedly syphoning off funds from the Free State Agriculture Department into Gupta-linked bank accounts.

WATCH: Hawks briefing on Vrede dairy farm case

In the week that Ajay Gupta’s attorney questioned the authenticity of claims that his client is a fugitive from justice, the Hawks say they want to set the record straight.

The unit’s acting head Yolisa Matakata is expected to provide further details on the case against the Guptas and their associates in Pretoria.

It emerged on Thursday in an Asset Forfeiture Unit affidavit that Atul Gupta is also linked to the Estina case.

Both the brothers are believed to be in either India or Dubai and are communicating with the authorities through their attorneys.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

