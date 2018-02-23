[WATCH LIVE] Hawks update on case against Guptas, associates

Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive for failing to hand himself over to the authorities.

PRETORIA - Acting head of the Hawks Yolisa Matakata is providing an update and clarity on their investigation of the Estina Dairy Farm project.

Eight suspects implicated in the scheme were granted bail in Bloemfontein a week ago while Ajay Gupta is now considered a fugitive for failing to hand himself over to the authorities.

The accused face charges, including fraud and money laundering, for allegedly syphoning off funds from the Free State Agriculture Department into Gupta-linked bank accounts.

#Hawks Matakata: on the same day the Hawks announced there was a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta - on an unrelated case (not Estina case). BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2018

#Hawks Matakata declines to provide further details on Ajay Gupta’s warrant - she re-iterates that he’s wanted on a unrelated (to Estina) matter. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2018

WATCH: Hawks briefing on Vrede dairy farm case

In the week that Ajay Gupta’s attorney questioned the authenticity of claims that his client is a fugitive from justice, the Hawks say they want to set the record straight.

The unit’s acting head Yolisa Matakata is expected to provide further details on the case against the Guptas and their associates in Pretoria.

It emerged on Thursday in an Asset Forfeiture Unit affidavit that Atul Gupta is also linked to the Estina case.

Both the brothers are believed to be in either India or Dubai and are communicating with the authorities through their attorneys.

