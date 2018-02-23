Popular Topics
Former Hawks boss opens criminal case against NPA head, subordinate

The matter relates to the decision to withdraw fraud and perjury charges against Shaun Abrahams’ deputy Nomgcobo Jiba in 2015.

Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
10 hours ago

PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen has opened a criminal case against prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams and one of his subordinates Marshal Mokgatlhe.

The matter relates to the decision to withdraw fraud and perjury charges against Abrahams’ deputy Nomgcobo Jiba in 2015.

The High Court in Pretoria set aside that decision in December, but it has been taken on appeal.

Booysen says he has opened a case of defeating the ends of justice against advocates Abrahams and Mokgatlhe.

He says the High Court found the pair lied under oath in an application brought by Freedom Under Law.

“According to advocates Abrahams and Mokgatlhe in their affidavits, they alleged that it was Mokgatlhe who withdrew the charges and now Abrahams. It’s now the finding of the court that it was Abrahams and not Mokgatlhe.”

Meanwhile, Abrahams is expected to receive recommendations on whether not to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

