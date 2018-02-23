De Lille, Herron 'fully co-operating' in maladministration probe
Bowman Gilfillan is continuing its probe into a number of alleged tender irregularities related to bus tenders in the City's of Cape Town's transport department.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille and Mayco member for transport Brett Herron say they are fully co-operating with an investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan into maladministration in the city.
Computers were removed from de Lille's office on Thursday and returned in the afternoon.
Information was also downloaded from computers in Herron's office.
Last month, council passed a resolution that their computers and those of some of their staff could be searched to facilitate the probe.
De Lille says she welcomes the progress being made in the Bowman Gilfillan investigation.
Transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead is currently suspended while she faces disciplinary action.
Herron says he exchanged numerous emails with Whitehead and has nothing to hide.
He says in the interests of a thorough investigation, he supports a review of the information on his computer.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
