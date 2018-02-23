Corruption Watch upbeat its application into Sassa saga will succeed

After initially opposing the application Sassa withdrew from the case leaving cps as the only respondent in the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch says it's confident its application to set aside South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)'s decision to pay Cash Paymaster Services over R300 million will be successful.

The matter was heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The organisation first brought the application in 2015 because there was no clear explanation for the seemingly irregular payment.

After initially opposing the application, Sassa withdrew from the case leaving cps as the only respondent in the matter.

Corruption Watch's David Lewis says, “So we’ve taken on review this decision of Sassa to pay CPS and the remedy that we seek is that the money should be paid back by CPS.

“Sassa originally opposed this, together with CPS but they have now abide the decision to pay back the money.”

Earlier this month, Sassa again approached the Constitutional Court, asking for another extension for the take over of social grant payments.

Sassa filed papers asking the court to extend its contract with CPS for another six months.

The court ruled in March last year that an invalid contract with CPS should be extended for 12 months until the agency could find alternative payment partners.