2 child murder cases heard in WC High court
An Elsies River man accused of raping and killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters will go on trial exactly a year after he was arrested.
CAPE TOWN - Two child murder cases were heard in the Western Cape High Court today.
An Elsies River man accused of raping and killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters will go on trial exactly a year after he was arrested.
Mortimer Saunders appeared for a pre-trial hearing.
The public gallery was packed to capacity with Elsies River residents.
The State and defence informed the court they’re ready to proceed with the trial.
A trial date has been set down for 14 May.
In the same court, the case of a man who allegedly killed his two children was also heard.
The father is accused of killing his three-year-old twins in Hout Bay. The matter has been postponed for a month.
Mario Yela’s ex-wife found the bodies of their children on the day he was supposed to return to Spain last April.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Hawks confident of breakthrough in Ngcobo police shooting probe
-
Taxi association meets with members after deadly Langa shooting
-
AnnMarie Wolpe hailed for her fight for gender equity in education
-
Mahumapelo warns NW legislature over Health Dept’s HOD saga
-
Ramaphosa given 14 days to deal with Brown
-
National Lottery Commission cuts NSPCA funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.