2 child murder cases heard in WC High court

An Elsies River man accused of raping and killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters will go on trial exactly a year after he was arrested.

CAPE TOWN - Two child murder cases were heard in the Western Cape High Court today.

Mortimer Saunders appeared for a pre-trial hearing.

The public gallery was packed to capacity with Elsies River residents.

The State and defence informed the court they’re ready to proceed with the trial.

A trial date has been set down for 14 May.

In the same court, the case of a man who allegedly killed his two children was also heard.

The father is accused of killing his three-year-old twins in Hout Bay. The matter has been postponed for a month.

Mario Yela’s ex-wife found the bodies of their children on the day he was supposed to return to Spain last April.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)