Burnt body of CT woman found in car boot

The body of the Constantia woman was found in the burning car which was parked at a train station.
CAPE TOWN - A Constantia woman has been found murdered in the boot of her car on Thursday night.
The vehicle was set alight.
The police’s Andre Traut said: “I can confirm that a burning BMW vehicle was discovered at a Diep River railway station on Thursday night. After the fire was extinguished, the burnt body of a female was found in the boot.”
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.