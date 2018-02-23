Popular Topics
Burnt body of CT woman found in car boot

The body of the Constantia woman was found in the burning car which was parked at a train station.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Constantia woman has been found murdered in the boot of her car on Thursday night.

The vehicle was set alight.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “I can confirm that a burning BMW vehicle was discovered at a Diep River railway station on Thursday night. After the fire was extinguished, the burnt body of a female was found in the boot.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

